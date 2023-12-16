If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Manhattan and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Manhattan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Manhattan ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 1-1 NR NR 167

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan's best wins

When Manhattan beat the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 181 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 61-59, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Daniel Rouzan led the offense versus Bryant, tallying 16 points. Next on the team was Seydou Traore with 12 points.

Next best wins

67-63 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on November 19

75-74 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 306/RPI) on December 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Manhattan is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Manhattan faces the 222nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Jaspers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Manhattan's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Manhattan's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Manhattan Jaspers

Monmouth Hawks vs. Manhattan Jaspers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Manhattan games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.