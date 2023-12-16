Saturday's game at Draddy Gymnasium has the Manhattan Jaspers (5-2) taking on the Rider Broncs (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 62-48 victory, as our model heavily favors Manhattan.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Jaspers claimed a 53-43 victory against Vermont.

Manhattan vs. Rider Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 62, Rider 48

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Jaspers' signature victory this season came against the Vermont Catamounts, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings. The Jaspers brought home the 53-43 win at home on December 9.

Manhattan 2023-24 Best Wins

53-43 at home over Vermont (No. 175) on December 9

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 226) on November 16

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 265) on November 26

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 338) on November 6

68-52 at home over UMBC (No. 341) on December 3

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 13.1 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

13.1 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Petra Juric: 6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%

6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG% Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Anne Bair: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +34 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.3 points per game (329th in college basketball) and allow 49.4 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

