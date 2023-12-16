The Rider Broncs (2-5) meet a fellow MAAC team, the Manhattan Jaspers (3-2), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan vs. Rider Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Manhattan Players to Watch

Nitzan Amar: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Petra Juric: 5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Jade Blagrove: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Anne Bair: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tegan Young: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

