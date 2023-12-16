How to Watch the Manhattan vs. Rider Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rider Broncs (2-6) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan vs. Rider Scoring Comparison
- The Broncs score an average of 52.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 49.4 the Jaspers give up.
- Rider is 2-3 when it scores more than 49.4 points.
- Manhattan is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.6 points.
- The 54.3 points per game the Jaspers put up are 10.6 fewer points than the Broncs allow (64.9).
- The Jaspers are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Broncs concede to opponents (39.5%).
- The Broncs make 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Jaspers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Manhattan Leaders
- Nitzan Amar: 13.1 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Petra Juric: 6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%
- Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Anne Bair: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Howard
|W 53-50
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|UMBC
|W 68-52
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Vermont
|W 53-43
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
