The Rider Broncs (2-6) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

The Broncs score an average of 52.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 49.4 the Jaspers give up.

Rider is 2-3 when it scores more than 49.4 points.

Manhattan is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.6 points.

The 54.3 points per game the Jaspers put up are 10.6 fewer points than the Broncs allow (64.9).

The Jaspers are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Broncs concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Broncs make 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Jaspers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 13.1 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

13.1 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Petra Juric: 6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%

6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG% Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Anne Bair: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Manhattan Schedule