The Rider Broncs (2-6) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncs score an average of 52.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 49.4 the Jaspers give up.
  • Rider is 2-3 when it scores more than 49.4 points.
  • Manhattan is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.6 points.
  • The 54.3 points per game the Jaspers put up are 10.6 fewer points than the Broncs allow (64.9).
  • The Jaspers are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Broncs concede to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Broncs make 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Jaspers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Manhattan Leaders

  • Nitzan Amar: 13.1 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Petra Juric: 6.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%
  • Jade Blagrove: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Anne Bair: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 5.9 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Manhattan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Howard W 53-50 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 UMBC W 68-52 Draddy Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Vermont W 53-43 Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Rider - Draddy Gymnasium
12/18/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/21/2023 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center

