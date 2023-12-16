2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marist March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we count on Marist to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Marist ranks
|Record
|MAAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-2
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|154
Marist's best wins
Marist picked up its signature win of the season on December 3, when it took down the Manhattan Jaspers, who rank No. 154 in the RPI rankings, 70-56. The leading point-getter against Manhattan was Jadin Collins, who tallied 16 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 73-49 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 25
- 68-64 on the road over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 29
- 63-53 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on December 9
- 71-55 on the road over Army (No. 354/RPI) on November 6
- 65-59 on the road over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 11
Marist's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Foxes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- The Red Foxes have 21 games remaining this season, including 21 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records north of .500.
- Marist has 21 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Marist's next game
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Marist Red Foxes -7.5
- Total: 132.5 points
