Can we count on Marist to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Marist's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Marist ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-2 2-0 NR NR 154

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist's best wins

Marist picked up its signature win of the season on December 3, when it took down the Manhattan Jaspers, who rank No. 154 in the RPI rankings, 70-56. The leading point-getter against Manhattan was Jadin Collins, who tallied 16 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

73-49 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 25

68-64 on the road over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 29

63-53 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on December 9

71-55 on the road over Army (No. 354/RPI) on November 6

65-59 on the road over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Foxes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

The Red Foxes have 21 games remaining this season, including 21 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records north of .500.

Marist has 21 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marist's next game

Matchup: Marist Red Foxes vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Marist Red Foxes vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Marist Red Foxes -7.5

Marist Red Foxes -7.5 Total: 132.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Marist games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.