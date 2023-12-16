Saturday's game between the Marist Red Foxes (2-7) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-6) squaring off at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 62-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marist, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Red Foxes' last contest was a 49-39 loss to Albany on Saturday.

Marist vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 62, Saint Peter's 59

Marist Schedule Analysis

Against the Lafayette Leopards on November 15, the Red Foxes notched their signature win of the season, an 84-76 road victory.

Marist has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 15.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 36.3 FG%

15.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 36.3 FG% Jackie Piddock: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Catie Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.6 FG%

5.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.6 FG% Lexie Tarul: 6.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

6.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes put up 55.8 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (207th in college basketball). They have a -82 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

