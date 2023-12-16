Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) against the Marist Red Foxes (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Marist vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Players to Watch

Jada Leonard: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Fatmata Janneh: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Reilly Sunday: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jada Williams: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Maya Hyacienth: 3.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Leonard: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Janneh: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sunday: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Williams: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Hyacienth: 3.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.