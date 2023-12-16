Marist vs. Saint Peter's December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4) against the Marist Red Foxes (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marist vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marist Players to Watch
- Jada Leonard: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Fatmata Janneh: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Reilly Sunday: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jada Williams: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maya Hyacienth: 3.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Leonard: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Janneh: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sunday: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Williams: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Hyacienth: 3.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.