How to Watch the Marist vs. Saint Peter's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Marist vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison
- The Red Foxes score 16.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (72.6).
- When it scores more than 72.6 points, Marist is 2-0.
- The 49.6 points per game the Peacocks put up are 15.3 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (64.9).
- This season the Peacocks are shooting 32.8% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Red Foxes give up.
- The Red Foxes make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Peacocks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marist Leaders
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 15.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 36.3 FG%
- Jackie Piddock: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Catie Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.6 FG%
- Lexie Tarul: 6.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Marist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 50-40
|McCann Arena
|12/6/2023
|Drexel
|L 51-36
|McCann Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Albany
|L 49-39
|SEFCU Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|12/18/2023
|Canisius
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
