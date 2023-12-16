The Marist Red Foxes (2-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Foxes score 16.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (72.6).
  • When it scores more than 72.6 points, Marist is 2-0.
  • The 49.6 points per game the Peacocks put up are 15.3 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (64.9).
  • This season the Peacocks are shooting 32.8% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Red Foxes give up.
  • The Red Foxes make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Peacocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 15.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 36.3 FG%
  • Jackie Piddock: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Catie Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.6 FG%
  • Lexie Tarul: 6.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
  • Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Marist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 St. John's (NY) L 50-40 McCann Arena
12/6/2023 Drexel L 51-36 McCann Arena
12/9/2023 @ Albany L 49-39 SEFCU Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center
12/18/2023 Canisius - McCann Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena

