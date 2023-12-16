The Marist Red Foxes (2-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

The Red Foxes score 16.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (72.6).

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Marist is 2-0.

The 49.6 points per game the Peacocks put up are 15.3 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (64.9).

This season the Peacocks are shooting 32.8% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Red Foxes give up.

The Red Foxes make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Peacocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 15.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 36.3 FG%

15.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 36.3 FG% Jackie Piddock: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Catie Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.6 FG%

5.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.6 FG% Lexie Tarul: 6.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

6.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Marist Schedule