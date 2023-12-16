Mika Zibanejad will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New York Rangers meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Considering a bet on Zibanejad? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Zibanejad has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Zibanejad has a point in 17 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Zibanejad hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zibanejad has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 25 Points 2 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

