Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 124-101 loss to the Nuggets (his previous game) Bridges posted nine points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bridges, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.5 23.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.8 PRA -- 31.9 31.7 PR -- 28.1 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Bridges has made 8.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.8 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 115.5 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Warriors give up 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 41 26 9 5 1 3 1 11/16/2022 42 23 9 9 5 0 1 10/25/2022 33 17 6 2 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.