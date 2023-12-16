Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) will visit the Golden State Warriors (10-14) at Chase Center on Saturday, December 16, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES

NBCS-BA and YES Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mikal Bridges vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 847.5 874.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.3 39.7 Fantasy Rank 20 38

Buy Curry and Bridges gear on Fanatics!

Mikal Bridges vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges gives the Nets 22.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets put up 116.3 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 114.3 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 47.7 rebounds per game, first in the league, while its opponents grab 44.

The Nets knock down 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make, shooting 36.1% from deep.

Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (eighth in league) while its opponents average 11.1.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry's numbers for the season are 28.6 points, 4.4 assists and 5.0 boards per contest.

The Warriors average 115.5 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 115.5 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

Golden State wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It collects 47.3 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.7 per outing.

The Warriors make 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.6% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12 per game their opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

Golden State has lost the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 15.2 (27th in NBA action) while forcing 12.5 (22nd in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mikal Bridges vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 1.0 -1.4 Usage Percentage 26.3% 31.2% True Shooting Pct 59.7% 65.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 7.9% Assist Pct 16.6% 22.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.