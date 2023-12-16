The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Denver Nuggets is one of 10 compelling options on today's NBA schedule.

Today's NBA Games

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hit the road the Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 17-7

17-7 DET Record: 2-23

2-23 MIL Stats: 123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th) DET Stats: 108.1 PPG (28th in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 5.1 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -17.5

MIL -17.5 MIL Odds to Win: -2500

-2500 DET Odds to Win: +1100

+1100 Total: 240.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets face the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 7-16

7-16 PHI Record: 17-7

17-7 CHA Stats: 112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (26th)

112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (26th) PHI Stats: 122.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -9.5

PHI -9.5 PHI Odds to Win: -400

-400 CHA Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 234.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hit the road the Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 13-12

13-12 ATL Record: 10-14

10-14 CLE Stats: 110.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

110.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) ATL Stats: 122.6 PPG (third in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -2.5

CLE -2.5 CLE Odds to Win: -130

-130 ATL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 240.5 points

The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hit the road the Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 14-11

14-11 CHI Record: 10-16

10-16 MIA Stats: 112.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

112.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHI Stats: 109.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4.5

MIA -4.5 MIA Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHI Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 216.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 18-5

18-5 IND Record: 13-10

13-10 MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (second)

113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (second) IND Stats: 128.2 PPG (first in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Karl-Anthony Towns (21.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.0 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -7.5

MIN -7.5 MIN Odds to Win: -350

-350 IND Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 245.5 points

The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES

NBCS-BA and YES Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 10-14

10-14 BKN Record: 13-11

13-11 GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th)

115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th) BKN Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Stephen Curry (28.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -3.5

GS -3.5 GS Odds to Win: -155

-155 BKN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 234.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 6-17

6-17 DAL Record: 15-9

15-9 POR Stats: 106.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th) DAL Stats: 119.4 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -4.5

DAL -4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 POR Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 234.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder travel to face the Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 17-9

17-9 OKC Record: 15-8

15-8 DEN Stats: 114.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

114.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) OKC Stats: 120.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 9.4 APG)

Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 9.4 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -5.5

DEN -5.5 DEN Odds to Win: -210

-210 OKC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 236.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 14-9

14-9 UTA Record: 9-16

9-16 SAC Stats: 116.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (22nd)

116.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (22nd) UTA Stats: 112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 119.8 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 6.9 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 6.9 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -9.5

SAC -9.5 SAC Odds to Win: -450

-450 UTA Odds to Win: +350

+350 Total: 241.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers face the New York Knicks

The Knicks travel to face the Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and MSG

BSSC and MSG Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 14-10

14-10 NY Record: 14-10

14-10 LAC Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)

114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (fourth) NY Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (23.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (23.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)

