NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature an NEC team, including the matchup between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Providence Friars.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Albany Great Danes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Le Moyne Dolphins at Buffalo Bulls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Wagner Seahawks
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|-
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Providence Friars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|-
