On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (9-11) face the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and YES.

Nets vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges generates 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Nets.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Nets 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.

Dorian Finney-Smith is putting up 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry puts up 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Chris Paul puts up 8.9 points, 3.6 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Klay Thompson puts up 15.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Dario Saric averages 10.6 points, 2.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Kevon Looney puts up 5.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the field.

Nets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Nets 114.8 Points Avg. 116.7 114.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 45.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 36.9% Three Point % 39.0%

