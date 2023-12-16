Nets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (10-14) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and YES. The over/under is set at 234.5 in the matchup.
Nets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-3.5
|234.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
- The average total for Brooklyn's games this season is 230.5 points, 4.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Brooklyn is 17-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nets have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|9
|37.5%
|115.5
|231.8
|115.5
|229.8
|228.3
|Nets
|8
|33.3%
|116.3
|231.8
|114.3
|229.8
|227.5
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Nets' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .769 (10-3-0). On the road, it is .636 (7-4-0).
- The Nets' 116.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 115.5 the Warriors allow.
- Brooklyn is 9-2 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scores more than 115.5 points.
Nets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|17-7
|8-6
|12-12
|Warriors
|9-15
|2-7
|14-10
Nets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Nets
|Warriors
|116.3
|115.5
|10
|11
|9-2
|6-6
|6-5
|7-5
|114.3
|115.5
|18
|20
|13-0
|7-8
|12-1
|9-6
