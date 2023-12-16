The Golden State Warriors (10-14) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and YES. The over/under is set at 234.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -3.5 234.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.

The average total for Brooklyn's games this season is 230.5 points, 4.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Brooklyn is 17-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Nets have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 9 37.5% 115.5 231.8 115.5 229.8 228.3 Nets 8 33.3% 116.3 231.8 114.3 229.8 227.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Nets' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .769 (10-3-0). On the road, it is .636 (7-4-0).

The Nets' 116.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 115.5 the Warriors allow.

Brooklyn is 9-2 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Nets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 17-7 8-6 12-12 Warriors 9-15 2-7 14-10

Nets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nets Warriors 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 6-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.5 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 13-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-8 12-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.