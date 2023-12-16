See the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (13-11), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Nets prepare for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (10-14) at Chase Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nets are coming off of a 124-101 loss to the Nuggets in their last game on Thursday. Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Nets.

Nets vs Warriors Additional Info

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 6.7 3.0 3.5 Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1.0 0.0 0.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

