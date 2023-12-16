The Golden State Warriors (10-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) after winning four home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.4%).

This season, Brooklyn has a 6-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Nets are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Nets' 116.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 115.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 115.5 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Nets are putting up fewer points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (117). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (108.8) than away (120.7).

At home Brooklyn is allowing 108.8 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than it is on the road (120.7).

At home the Nets are averaging 25 assists per game, two less than on the road (27).

Nets Injuries