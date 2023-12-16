How to Watch the Nets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (10-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Nets.
Nets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Where to Watch: NBA TV, NBCS-BA
Nets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.4%).
- This season, Brooklyn has a 6-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Nets are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
- The Nets' 116.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 115.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 115.5 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Nets are putting up fewer points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (117). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (108.8) than away (120.7).
- At home Brooklyn is allowing 108.8 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than it is on the road (120.7).
- At home the Nets are averaging 25 assists per game, two less than on the road (27).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
