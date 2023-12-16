Player prop betting options for Stephen Curry, Mikal Bridges and others are available in the Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Chase Center on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 23.5-point over/under for Bridges on Saturday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Bridges averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Bridges averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -196)

The 16.5 points prop bet over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 1.7 more than his scoring average on the season (14.8).

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -154)

The 28.6 points Curry has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).

He has collected five rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry has averaged five made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Saturday's points prop for Klay Thompson is 16.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Thompson has picked up 2.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

