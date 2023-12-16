Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Warriors on December 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Stephen Curry, Mikal Bridges and others are available in the Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Chase Center on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Nets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Nets vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- The 23.5-point over/under for Bridges on Saturday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).
- Bridges averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Bridges averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -196)
- The 16.5 points prop bet over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 1.7 more than his scoring average on the season (14.8).
- His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Dinwiddie's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|4.5 (Over: -154)
- The 28.6 points Curry has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).
- He has collected five rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).
- Curry has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Curry has averaged five made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -196)
- Saturday's points prop for Klay Thompson is 16.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.
- Thompson has picked up 2.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).
- He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.
