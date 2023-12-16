Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - December 16
Klay Thompson and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (10-14) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) at Chase Center.
How to Watch Nets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nets' Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Nets fell to the Nuggets 124-101. With 17 points, Spencer Dinwiddie was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron Thomas
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harry Giles III
|11
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges gives the Nets 22.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Dinwiddie averages 14.8 points, 4.0 boards and 6.5 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- The Nets get 7.9 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 10.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Nets get 22.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|23.0
|4.9
|3.8
|0.7
|0.7
|2.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.8
|4.3
|7.3
|1.5
|0.1
|1.9
|Cameron Johnson
|14.0
|5.9
|2.8
|0.6
|0.2
|2.3
|Nicolas Claxton
|10.3
|8.6
|1.0
|0.4
|1.7
|0.1
|Royce O'Neale
|8.1
|4.1
|3.2
|0.9
|0.5
|2.2
