Klay Thompson and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (10-14) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Nets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, YES

NBCS-BA, YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Nets fell to the Nuggets 124-101. With 17 points, Spencer Dinwiddie was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 17 4 8 1 0 1 Cameron Thomas 13 3 0 0 0 0 Harry Giles III 11 6 1 1 0 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges gives the Nets 22.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Dinwiddie averages 14.8 points, 4.0 boards and 6.5 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Nets get 7.9 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 10.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets get 22.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 23.0 4.9 3.8 0.7 0.7 2.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.8 4.3 7.3 1.5 0.1 1.9 Cameron Johnson 14.0 5.9 2.8 0.6 0.2 2.3 Nicolas Claxton 10.3 8.6 1.0 0.4 1.7 0.1 Royce O'Neale 8.1 4.1 3.2 0.9 0.5 2.2

