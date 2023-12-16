On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors (10-14) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Brooklyn Nets (13-11). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Warriors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and YES

NBCS-BA and YES Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-3.5) 234.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-3.5) 235 -162 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 115.5 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 115.5 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

The Nets are outscoring opponents by two points per game, with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.3 points per game (10th in NBA) and give up 114.3 per outing (18th in league).

The two teams combine to score 231.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 229.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Golden State has covered nine times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 17-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 23.5 -111 22.5 Cameron Thomas 18.5 -115 22.7 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -120 14.8 Cameron Johnson 14.5 -110 14.4 Nicolas Claxton 11.5 -110 11.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Spencer Dinwiddie or another Nets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +25000 +12500 - Warriors +1800 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.