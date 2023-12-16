Saturday's game that pits the Iona Gaels (5-3) versus the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Purple Eagles fell in their last game 87-56 against Cleveland State on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Niagara 63

Niagara Schedule Analysis

Against the Radford Highlanders on December 2, the Purple Eagles secured their signature win of the season, a 64-53 home victory.

The Purple Eagles have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Gaels are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 101st-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 at home over Radford (No. 312) on December 2

75-51 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 318) on November 8

71-69 at home over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 19

Niagara Leaders

Angel Parker: PTS, FG%

PTS, FG% Chardonnay Hartley: 11 PTS, 2.6 STL, 24.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

11 PTS, 2.6 STL, 24.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Amelia Strong: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%

9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG% Destiny Strother: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61) Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 18.8 points per game, with a -169 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (220th in college basketball), and allow 82.7 per contest (351st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.