Saturday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6) and NJIT Highlanders (2-7) going head-to-head at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Niagara vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

1:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Niagara vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 74, NJIT 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. NJIT

Computer Predicted Spread: Niagara (-5.1)

Niagara (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Niagara's record against the spread so far this season is 2-5-0, and NJIT's is 4-5-0. The Purple Eagles have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 3.0 points per game with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (245th in college basketball) and allow 75.1 per outing (275th in college basketball).

Niagara falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is grabbing 27.1 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Niagara connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep while its opponents hit 37.5% from long range.

The Purple Eagles rank 118th in college basketball with 98.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 351st in college basketball defensively with 102.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Niagara has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (297th in college basketball).

