The Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6) play the NJIT Highlanders (2-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Niagara has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 324th.

The Purple Eagles score 72.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 79.6 the Highlanders give up.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara scored 69.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 60.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Purple Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.0 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Niagara performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule