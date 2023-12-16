How to Watch the Niagara vs. Iona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (5-3) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara vs. Iona Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Eagles' 63.9 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 60.9 the Gaels give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.9 points, Niagara is 3-3.
- Iona has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.
- The 61.6 points per game the Gaels score are 21.1 fewer points than the Purple Eagles give up (82.7).
- Niagara has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.
- This season the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Purple Eagles concede.
- The Purple Eagles shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Gaels concede.
Niagara Leaders
- Angel Parker: PTS, FG%
- Chardonnay Hartley: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 24.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Amelia Strong: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%
- Destiny Strother: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)
- Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.0 FG%
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 114-44
|Xfinity Center
|12/2/2023
|Radford
|W 64-53
|Gallagher Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 87-56
|Wolstein Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|12/21/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
