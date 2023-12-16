The Iona Gaels (5-3) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

Niagara vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles' 63.9 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 60.9 the Gaels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.9 points, Niagara is 3-3.

Iona has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.

The 61.6 points per game the Gaels score are 21.1 fewer points than the Purple Eagles give up (82.7).

Niagara has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.

This season the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Purple Eagles concede.

The Purple Eagles shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Gaels concede.

Niagara Leaders

Angel Parker: PTS, FG%

PTS, FG% Chardonnay Hartley: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 24.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

11.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 24.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Amelia Strong: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG% Destiny Strother: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61) Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.0 FG%

Niagara Schedule