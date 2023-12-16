The Iona Gaels (5-3) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Niagara vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Eagles' 63.9 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 60.9 the Gaels give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.9 points, Niagara is 3-3.
  • Iona has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The 61.6 points per game the Gaels score are 21.1 fewer points than the Purple Eagles give up (82.7).
  • Niagara has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.6 points.
  • This season the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Purple Eagles concede.
  • The Purple Eagles shoot 35.6% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Gaels concede.

Niagara Leaders

  • Angel Parker: PTS, FG%
  • Chardonnay Hartley: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 24.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Amelia Strong: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%
  • Destiny Strother: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)
  • Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.0 FG%

Niagara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Maryland L 114-44 Xfinity Center
12/2/2023 Radford W 64-53 Gallagher Center
12/6/2023 @ Cleveland State L 87-56 Wolstein Center
12/16/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
12/18/2023 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center
12/21/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

