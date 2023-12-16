Niagara vs. NJIT December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4) meet the NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Niagara vs. NJIT Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Niagara Players to Watch
- Ahmad Henderson II: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Luke Bumbalough: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NJIT Players to Watch
- Henderson: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Obeng-Mensah: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bayless: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Obioha: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bumbalough: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Niagara vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Niagara Rank
|Niagara AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|333rd
|65.0
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.