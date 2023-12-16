The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4) meet the NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. NJIT Game Information

Niagara Players to Watch

  • Ahmad Henderson II: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Harlan Obioha: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Luke Bumbalough: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Niagara vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank
333rd 65.0 Points Scored 66.9 300th
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th
331st 10.9 Assists 11.2 319th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 10.4 40th

