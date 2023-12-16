The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-4) meet the NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. NJIT Game Information

Niagara Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Braxton Bayless: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Harlan Obioha: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Niagara vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 333rd 65.0 Points Scored 66.9 300th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th 331st 10.9 Assists 11.2 319th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 10.4 40th

