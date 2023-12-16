The Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6) are favored by 5.5 points against the NJIT Highlanders (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.

Niagara vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Niagara -5.5 142

Niagara Betting Records & Stats

Niagara and its opponents have scored more than 142 points in three of seven games this season.

The average point total in Niagara's contests this year is 147.3, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Purple Eagles are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Niagara has won one of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Purple Eagles have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Niagara, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Niagara vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142 % of Games Over 142 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Niagara 3 42.9% 72.1 137.4 75.1 154.7 131 NJIT 6 66.7% 65.3 137.4 79.6 154.7 140.7

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The 72.1 points per game the Purple Eagles record are 7.5 fewer points than the Highlanders give up (79.6).

Niagara vs. NJIT Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Niagara 2-5-0 1-1 5-2-0 NJIT 4-5-0 3-3 5-4-0

Niagara vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Niagara NJIT 9-4 Home Record 5-8 4-10 Away Record 2-15 5-6-1 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

