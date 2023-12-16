On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Nick Bonino going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Bonino has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:54 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

