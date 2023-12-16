The Brooklyn Nets, with Nicolas Claxton, take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 124-101 loss against the Nuggets, Claxton tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will dive into Claxton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 12.5 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 22.4 23.5 PR -- 20.9 22.2



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Warriors

Claxton has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 5.6% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Claxton's Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 115.5 points per contest.

The Warriors allow 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

The Warriors are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 36 24 15 0 0 3 1 12/21/2022 26 10 7 5 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.