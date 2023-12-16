The New York Rangers' (20-7-1) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 16 game against the Boston Bruins (18-5-4) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury K'Andre Miller D Questionable Personal Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Charlie McAvoy D Out Undisclosed Pavel Zacha C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers are 10th in the NHL in scoring (93 goals, 3.3 per game).

New York has one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 78 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +15, they are seventh-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 87 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-125) Rangers (+105) 5.5

