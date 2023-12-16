Rangers vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - December 16
The New York Rangers' (20-7-1) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 16 game against the Boston Bruins (18-5-4) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|K'Andre Miller
|D
|Questionable
|Personal
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Charlie McAvoy
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Pavel Zacha
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers are 10th in the NHL in scoring (93 goals, 3.3 per game).
- New York has one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 78 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +15, they are seventh-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 87 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20.
Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-125)
|Rangers (+105)
|5.5
