The Boston Bruins (19-5-4, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two teams in the conference.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Rangers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers Bruins 7-4 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 78 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.

The Rangers have 93 goals this season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 28 16 24 40 25 11 25% Vincent Trocheck 28 6 20 26 13 16 63.1% Mika Zibanejad 28 9 16 25 11 16 52.3% Chris Kreider 28 16 8 24 15 5 31.2% Adam Fox 18 3 17 20 11 7 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 71 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins rank 15th in the NHL with 91 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players