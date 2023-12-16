The Boston Bruins (19-5-4, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two teams in the conference.

Watch the action on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ as the Bruins and the Rangers play.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Rangers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers Bruins 7-4 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers' total of 78 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.
  • The Rangers have 93 goals this season (3.3 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 28 16 24 40 25 11 25%
Vincent Trocheck 28 6 20 26 13 16 63.1%
Mika Zibanejad 28 9 16 25 11 16 52.3%
Chris Kreider 28 16 8 24 15 5 31.2%
Adam Fox 18 3 17 20 11 7 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have allowed 71 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins rank 15th in the NHL with 91 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 28 17 24 41 31 17 20%
Brad Marchand 28 12 14 26 24 16 34.6%
Charlie Coyle 28 10 10 20 12 15 52.1%
Pavel Zacha 26 8 11 19 11 12 50.6%
Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

