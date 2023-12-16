The Boston Bruins (18-5-4) are favorites when they host the New York Rangers (20-7-1) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+. The Bruins are -125 on the moneyline to win, while the Rangers have +105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rangers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In 13 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

In the 22 times this season the Bruins have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 14-8 in those games.

The Rangers have secured an upset victory in three of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 14-7 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

New York has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 5.9 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.90 3.10 9 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-3-2 6.0 3.50 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.50 3.50 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.