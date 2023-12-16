Brad Marchand and Vincent Trocheck are two of the best players to watch when the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is an important part of the offense for New York, with 40 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 24 assists in 28 games.

Trocheck is a top contributor for New York, with 26 total points this season. In 28 games, he has netted six goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Mika Zibanejad has nine goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 25.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick's record stands at 9-0-1 on the season, giving up 22 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiling 278 saves with a .927% save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 19:50 per game.

Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 26 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Charlie Coyle has 20 points for Boston, via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Jeremy Swayman (9-1-3) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .933% save percentage (second-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.79 9th 12th 31.5 Shots 30.5 15th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 30 14th 9th 25.29% Power Play % 30.68% 2nd 1st 88.57% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.