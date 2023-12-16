Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 19-5-4) and the New York Rangers (second at 20-7-1), square off on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-130) Rangers (+105) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have won three of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Rangers.

New York has played 15 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

Rangers vs Bruins Additional Info

Rangers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 91 (15th) Goals 93 (13th) 71 (2nd) Goals Allowed 78 (9th) 22 (11th) Power Play Goals 27 (4th) 12 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (7th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York possesses a 3-6-0 record against the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its past 10 games.

Five of New York's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 5.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.

The Rangers have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (93 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 78 total, the ninth-fewest among league teams.

Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

