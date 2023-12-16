Rangers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 19-5-4) and the New York Rangers (second at 20-7-1), square off on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.
Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-130)
|Rangers (+105)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have won three of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Rangers.
- New York has played 15 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
Rangers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|91 (15th)
|Goals
|93 (13th)
|71 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|78 (9th)
|22 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (4th)
|12 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (7th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York possesses a 3-6-0 record against the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its past 10 games.
- Five of New York's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Rangers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 5.5 total given for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.
- The Rangers have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (93 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 78 total, the ninth-fewest among league teams.
- Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
