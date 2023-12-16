Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Bruins on December 16, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and others when the Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rangers vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)
Panarin has scored 16 goals (0.6 per game) and collected 24 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the New York offense with 40 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 3.9 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|7
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Vincent Trocheck is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 26 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 20 assists in 28 games.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
New York's Mika Zibanejad is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 41 points. He has 17 goals and 24 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Brad Marchand has totaled 26 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|3
|0
|3
|5
