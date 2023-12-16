New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Richmond County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Joseph by the Sea at St Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Edison, NJ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.