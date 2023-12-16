The New York Knicks, with RJ Barrett, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 15, Barrett produced 21 points in a 139-122 win versus the Suns.

Now let's dig into Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.1 17.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists -- 2.6 2.3 PRA -- 25.5 23.8 PR -- 22.9 21.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Clippers

Barrett is responsible for attempting 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

He's taken 5.2 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 109.5 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 25.1 per contest.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 31 26 6 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.