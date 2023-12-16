When the New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lindgren score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren stats and insights

  • Lindgren has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Lindgren has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:09 Home W 7-4

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

