Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
When the New York Rangers play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lindgren score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- Lindgren has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Lindgren has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 71 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|W 7-4
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
