What are Saint Bonaventure's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Saint Bonaventure's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Saint Bonaventure ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 153

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure's best wins

Against the Longwood Lancers on November 6, Saint Bonaventure picked up its best win of the season, which was a 73-69 home victory. Against Longwood, Mika Adams-Woods led the team by posting 17 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

67-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 22

90-60 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on November 25

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 291/RPI) on November 16

80-65 on the road over Buffalo (No. 327/RPI) on December 2

94-60 on the road over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Bonnies have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Saint Bonaventure has been given the 230th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Bonnies' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of St. Bonaventure's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Bonaventure's next game

Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Binghamton Bearcats

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Binghamton Bearcats Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Bonaventure games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.