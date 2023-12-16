Saturday's game features the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) squaring off at MassMutual Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-69 win for heavily favored Florida Atlantic according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 79, Saint Bonaventure 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-10.6)

Florida Atlantic (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Saint Bonaventure's record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 7-3-0. The Bonnies have gone over the point total in five games, while Owls games have gone over six times.

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +104 scoring differential overall.

Saint Bonaventure wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is recording 33.8 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9 per outing.

Saint Bonaventure connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.8). It is shooting 36% from beyond the arc (90th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Bonnies' 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 39th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 141st in college basketball.

Saint Bonaventure has won the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (142nd in college basketball).

