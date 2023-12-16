How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Saint Bonaventure is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 135th.
- The Bonnies put up 6.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (69.5).
- Saint Bonaventure has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Saint Bonaventure scored 10.4 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (62.3).
- At home, the Bonnies conceded 66.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (70.5).
- Saint Bonaventure made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (31.4%).
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Niagara
|W 94-60
|Gallagher Center
|12/9/2023
|Siena
|W 89-56
|Reilly Center
|12/16/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/22/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/30/2023
|Akron
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
