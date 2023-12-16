The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • The Bonnies' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Saint Bonaventure is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 135th.
  • The Bonnies put up 6.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (69.5).
  • Saint Bonaventure has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Saint Bonaventure scored 10.4 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (62.3).
  • At home, the Bonnies conceded 66.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (70.5).
  • Saint Bonaventure made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (31.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Buffalo W 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/6/2023 @ Niagara W 94-60 Gallagher Center
12/9/2023 Siena W 89-56 Reilly Center
12/16/2023 Florida Atlantic - MassMutual Center
12/22/2023 Binghamton - Reilly Center
12/30/2023 Akron - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.