The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Saint Bonaventure is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 135th.

The Bonnies put up 6.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (69.5).

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Saint Bonaventure scored 10.4 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (62.3).

At home, the Bonnies conceded 66.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (70.5).

Saint Bonaventure made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (31.4%).

