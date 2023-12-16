The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-9.5) 148.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-9.5) 148.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bonnies have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Owls games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.