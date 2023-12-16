Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-9.5)
|148.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-9.5)
|148.5
|-480
|+360
Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Saint Bonaventure is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bonnies have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Owls games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
