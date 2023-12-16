The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts Venue: MassMutual Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -9.5 146.5

Bonnies Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Saint Bonaventure's matchups this season is 140.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Saint Bonaventure has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Saint Bonaventure has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bonnies have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Bonaventure has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 6 60% 85.4 161.6 69.5 134.2 147.9 Saint Bonaventure 2 22.2% 76.2 161.6 64.7 134.2 136.6

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The Bonnies' 76.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Owls give up to opponents.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 7-3-0 3-1 6-4-0 Saint Bonaventure 5-4-0 0-1 5-4-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Saint Bonaventure 17-0 Home Record 11-4 11-3 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

