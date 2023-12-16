The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

  • The Penguins' 58 points per game are nine fewer points than the 67 the Bonnies allow.
  • Youngstown State is 2-1 when it scores more than 67 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58 points.
  • The 58.3 points per game the Bonnies put up are just 1.7 more points than the Penguins give up (56.6).
  • When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 56.6 points, it is 1-2.
  • Youngstown State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.
  • The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins allow to opponents (38%).
  • The Penguins make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

  • Isabellah Middleton: 11 PTS, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Dani Haskell: 13.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64)
  • Tianna Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%
  • Nadechka Laccen: 13 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Claire Cody: 5.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Canisius L 63-56 Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ West Virginia L 90-50 WVU Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Cornell L 55-53 Newman Arena
12/16/2023 Youngstown State - Reilly Center
12/21/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court
12/30/2023 Loyola Chicago - Reilly Center

