How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison
- The Penguins' 58 points per game are nine fewer points than the 67 the Bonnies allow.
- Youngstown State is 2-1 when it scores more than 67 points.
- Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58 points.
- The 58.3 points per game the Bonnies put up are just 1.7 more points than the Penguins give up (56.6).
- When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 56.6 points, it is 1-2.
- Youngstown State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.
- The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins allow to opponents (38%).
- The Penguins make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Isabellah Middleton: 11 PTS, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Dani Haskell: 13.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64)
- Tianna Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%
- Nadechka Laccen: 13 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Claire Cody: 5.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Canisius
|L 63-56
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 90-50
|WVU Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Cornell
|L 55-53
|Newman Arena
|12/16/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/30/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Reilly Center
