The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Reilly Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Penguins' 58 points per game are nine fewer points than the 67 the Bonnies allow.

Youngstown State is 2-1 when it scores more than 67 points.

Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58 points.

The 58.3 points per game the Bonnies put up are just 1.7 more points than the Penguins give up (56.6).

When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 56.6 points, it is 1-2.

Youngstown State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Bonnies are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Penguins allow to opponents (38%).

The Penguins make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 11 PTS, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11 PTS, 43 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Dani Haskell: 13.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64)

13.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64) Tianna Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG% Nadechka Laccen: 13 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

13 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Claire Cody: 5.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule