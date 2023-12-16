Saturday's contest that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) at Reilly Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-59 in favor of Youngstown State. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bonnies are coming off of a 55-53 loss to Cornell in their last game on Tuesday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 61, Saint Bonaventure 59

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies registered their best win of the season on November 11, when they defeated the Robert Morris Colonials, who rank No. 309 in our computer rankings, 70-52.

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (five).

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 11.0 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11.0 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Dani Haskell: 13.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64)

13.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (18-for-64) Tianna Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG% Nadechka Laccen: 13.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

13.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Claire Cody: 5.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies are being outscored by 8.7 points per game with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.3 points per game (299th in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per contest (234th in college basketball).

