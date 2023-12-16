Saturday's contest features the Siena Saints (3-4) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) matching up at MVP Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for Siena according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Saints suffered an 88-59 loss to Boston College.

Siena vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Siena vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 67, Canisius 66

Siena Schedule Analysis

When the Saints beat the Fordham Rams, who are ranked No. 226 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 65-62, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Siena is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Siena 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Fordham (No. 226) on December 7

56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 328) on November 12

73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 330) on November 9

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.7 STL, 49.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.7 STL, 49.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Anajah Brown: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 43.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 43.3 FG% Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Teresa Seppala: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints have a -37 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball and are allowing 70.1 per contest to rank 281st in college basketball.

