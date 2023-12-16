Siena vs. Canisius December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Siena Saints (2-3) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET.
Siena vs. Canisius Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 11.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Canisius Players to Watch
