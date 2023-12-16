The Siena Saints (3-4) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAAC action.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins' 64.6 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Saints give up.

Canisius is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Siena's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.6 points.

The Saints score just one fewer point per game (64.9) than the Golden Griffins allow (65.9).

Siena has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.

When Canisius gives up fewer than 64.9 points, it is 4-1.

The Saints are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Griffins allow to opponents (43.4%).

The Golden Griffins make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Saints' defensive field-goal percentage.

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 4.7 STL, 49.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 4.7 STL, 49.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Anajah Brown: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 43.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 43.3 FG% Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Teresa Seppala: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Siena Schedule