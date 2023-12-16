The Siena Saints (3-4) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAAC action.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins' 64.6 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Saints give up.
  • Canisius is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
  • Siena's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The Saints score just one fewer point per game (64.9) than the Golden Griffins allow (65.9).
  • Siena has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.
  • When Canisius gives up fewer than 64.9 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Saints are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Griffins allow to opponents (43.4%).
  • The Golden Griffins make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Saints' defensive field-goal percentage.

Siena Leaders

  • Elisa Mevius: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 4.7 STL, 49.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Anajah Brown: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 43.3 FG%
  • Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
  • Teresa Seppala: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Siena Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Albany L 76-58 SEFCU Arena
12/7/2023 Fordham W 65-62 MVP Arena
12/10/2023 @ Boston College L 88-59 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/16/2023 Canisius - MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

