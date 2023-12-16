How to Watch the Siena vs. Canisius Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Siena Saints (3-4) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAAC action.
Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins' 64.6 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Saints give up.
- Canisius is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
- Siena's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Saints score just one fewer point per game (64.9) than the Golden Griffins allow (65.9).
- Siena has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.
- When Canisius gives up fewer than 64.9 points, it is 4-1.
- The Saints are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Griffins allow to opponents (43.4%).
- The Golden Griffins make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Saints' defensive field-goal percentage.
Siena Leaders
- Elisa Mevius: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 4.7 STL, 49.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Anajah Brown: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 43.3 FG%
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Teresa Seppala: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany
|L 76-58
|SEFCU Arena
|12/7/2023
|Fordham
|W 65-62
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 88-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/16/2023
|Canisius
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
