Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Dinwiddie, in his most recent game (December 14 loss against the Nuggets), put up 17 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.8 16.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 7.5 6.5 7.3 PRA -- 25.3 28.4 PR -- 18.8 21.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Dinwiddie has made 4.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.5 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have given up 24.9 per game, sixth in the league.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 33 25 4 4 3 0 1 11/29/2022 23 14 0 2 0 0 2

