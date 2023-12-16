Saturday's contest that pits the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) versus the Fordham Rams (5-5) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-67 in favor of St. John's, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-11.3)

St. John's (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

St. John's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, while Fordham's is 2-5-0. The Red Storm have gone over the point total in six games, while Rams games have gone over five times.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm average 80.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (185th in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It collects 41.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.1 per outing.

St. John's hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.7% from deep (104th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 37.7%.

The Red Storm average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 86.1 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.4 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball action).

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

Fordham pulls down 38.5 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Fordham makes 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.3 (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

Fordham wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 13.7 (313th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.7.

