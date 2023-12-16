Saturday's game between the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) and the Fordham Rams (5-5) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-67 and heavily favors St. John's to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

St. John's vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 79, Fordham 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-11.3)

St. John's (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

St. John's is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Fordham's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. The Red Storm are 6-3-0 and the Rams are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are allowing 71.0 per contest to rank 185th in college basketball.

The 41.8 rebounds per game St. John's averages rank 29th in the nation, and are 8.7 more than the 33.1 its opponents pull down per contest.

St. John's connects on 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.4 (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Red Storm average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 86.1 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 12.4 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball action).

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

Fordham wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game, 99th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.5.

Fordham hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.1% from deep (271st in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game at 32.9%.

Fordham has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.7 (313th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (20th in college basketball).

